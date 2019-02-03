Law Enforcement searches for car thief
by Laura Stone | February 3, 2019 8:30 pm
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for a Manning man who allegedly stole a 2016 Dodge Challenger on January 22. Arrest warrants have been issued for Jordan Trevon Hanson, 17.
Hanson allegedly stole the Charger from 2125 Sumter Highway in Manning around 5:40 pm.
“Deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 521 traveling toward Sumter shortly after the vehicle was stolen and attempted to stop it, resulting in a pursuit,” said Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley.
According to Baxley, the vehicle turned onto a dead-end road a short distance into Sumter County. Hanson and another perpetrator drove the Charger into a wooded area, badly damaging the car. Both suspects fled on foot, although investigators later identified both.
A juvenile suspect, unnamed by the Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody shortly after the car was abandoned. However, Hanson remains at large, and the case is still under investigation.
