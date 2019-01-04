FINAL: LMA JV boys

LMA JV boys defeated Hammond Friday night with a final score of 32-20. For LMA, Jaden Sanders led the scoring with 14 points. Others included Denzell Sigler with six points, Coleman Yates with six points, Davis Campbell with two points, Bryce Acord with two points, Mickey Jordan with one point and Kaden Nivens with one point.

For Hammond, Amari Evans led the scoring with 12 points.

LMA improves to 7-1 and will face Trinity-Byrnes on Tuesday at LMA.