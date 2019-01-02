Pets of the Week

Ellie is a female three-year-old, tan Lab Mix. Ellie is a very sweet, loveable girl. She currently weighs around 40 pounds, is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, is heartworm negative and has been spayed. Ellie loves her belly rubbed. She is a total sweetheart, and is very easygoing. Ellie loves to play. If you are interested in this adorable girl, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.

Rigby is a little over a year and a half old. Rigby is a male, gray tabby, Domestic Short hair cat. He weighs about 10 pounds and is a gentle soul. If you like a cat who will curl up on the couch and nap, this is the cat for you. He has the spirit of a kitten but the energy of an older cat. Rigby is up to date on all his vaccinations, has been neutered, and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Come meet him today. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We currently have a $25 adoption special for all of our cats and kittens!