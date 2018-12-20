Letters To Santa

Manning Primary – Montessori – Mrs. Jones / Mrs.McCabe

Dear Santa,

Please get presents for the homeless kids before you get me anything but when you get done with that then I want a LOL surprise doll and hachamels a drum for my sister and a car for my sister.

Sincerely,

Nicole

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I love pokemon and roblox.Mincraft me brother is cracra.

Sincerely,

Travis

Dear Santa,

I wan’t for Christmas is a laptop, iphone x, makeup, lol dolls, fake nails, camria, real ring, earrings studs, bows, apple whace, bath and body works, slime kit, overalls, timberlands, unicorn.

Sincerely,

Kameya

Dear Santa,

I want slime. I want shoes. I want lttfftgirebies. I want slime kit. I want iphone. Fakenails. Makeup. Handsanditzer.

Sincerely,

Jordyn

Dear Santa,

Ilablailt. Ipod. Latop. Macap. LOL dos. Cama. Fac nals.

Sincerely,

Mckenzie

Dear Santa,

I wot a now redintan in I wot a 12 gaje in a rifol in a monster thruck in a togat in a shot gun bulas in sum snackors.

Sincere;y,

Cheyce

Dear Santa,

I wamt a malltese puppy. And a American girl doll school and kitchen and jojo siwa laptop and a kitten laptop cover play house with up stairs and a woffel maker and easy bake oven small refrigerator jojo wiwa figet spenner legobox baby alive and tv lego box.

Sincerely,

Adalyn

Dear Santa,

Brugeh gemnts. Cibcbrs LOL koer. Bic tuccat. Barbie dream house. LOL. Callco critters. Toy cat.

Sincerely,

Lahey

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie dream house a toy cat I want play doo toy puppy kitchen set laptop playhouse makeup woffel maker fortnight books baby lego mickes mouse playset fly guy book game puzzle coffee maker playset tv mcdonelds playset cooking playset

Sincerely,

Sade

Dear Santa,

It’s been a good year. I’ve enjoy’d med too! Drive safe! Oh! I almost forgot what I want for Chritsmas! May I please get a dove call, nano dox’s, hunting game for nentendo 64, original hola graphic ohamsagd pokemon card farfeche’d ex card gamecocks figet spiner camo phone case (androide) 5 packs of blue las berry pop bocks deer hat.

Sincerely,

Jude

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a LOL biesprise. Hsfpaerhiettheir. Asuokiefoolfolol dool. I really really want a bie surprise. Auddi

Sincerely,

Isabelle