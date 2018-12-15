Stuff the Van for Clarendon County kids

Last Updated: December 13, 2018 at 10:38 pm

Three Summerton natives are coming together to host the Stuff the Van Holiday Toy Drive, taking donated toys for Clarendon County Children.

Shane Walker, who hosts the Southern Comfort Podcast series in Charleston, held a clothing drive in Charleston in October. Two friends, DJ Money Mook and DJ Gymboi, contacted him about holding a toy drive in Clarendon County. The three men went to high school together, and they once again put their heads together to plan the event. Mook has a van, and the idea grew to stuff the van with toys for local children.

Their goal is to ensure families with children up to 13 years old are able to have presents under their Christmas tree this year. The drive began on December 3, and they have gathered not only toys from Clarendon County but also from Charleston, which will be disbursed through local churches in Summerton and Manning. They’re hoping to find a church in the Turbeville area to participate.

The drive will culminate on December 16, when the van will be parked in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly at 36 Sunset Drive in Manning from 1-5 p.m.

“We should have a good turnout on Sunday,” said Walker. “We’re collecting new toys, coats and blankets.” The plan is to wrap the presents and distribute them in time for Christmas.

To donate new coats or blankets or a new, unwrapped toy, drop them off between now and December 16 at Piggly Wiggly, Gullah Gullah Fish Market at 23 W Boyce Street in Manning or Pearson’s Barbershop on Railroad Avenue in Summerton, or join the three on Sunday at Piggly Wiggly to help stuff the van.

For More information about the toy drive, contact Adrian Gymboi Coard at 803-410-6817 or Shane Cordell Walker at 803-238-6047.