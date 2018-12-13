FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity boys and girls

Clarendon Hall varsity boys basketball defeated Cathedral Academy in North Charleston on Monday by a score of 50-49. The Saints were led by Zyan Gilmore with with 14 points and six rebounds. Kylic Horton finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Traveon Davis had nine points. The Saints are now 5-0 on the season with the next game this Friday at Clarendon Hall against Patrick Henry Academy.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls fell to Cathedral Academy by a score of 54-25. Bailey Corbett led the Lady Saints with eight points and seven rebounds.

Whitney Avins added seven points, and Amberly Way had six points.The Lady Saints are now 1-4 on the season.