OBITUARY: Rosemarie Riggs Bavosi

Rosemarie Riggs Bavosi, 86, widow of Arthur Bavosi, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Covenant Place.

Born August 14, 1932, in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late John Riggs and the late Stella Kostu Riggs. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters, Victoria Innes (William) of Wilmington, Delaware and Deborah Grant (Michael) of Henderson, Nevada; a grandson, Alexander Sinkovich (Arianna) of Neptune City, New Jersey; and a sister, Delores Young (Barry) of Hamilton, New Jersey.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Pelley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org