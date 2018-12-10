OBITUARY: Rosemarie Riggs Bavosi
by Laura Stone | December 10, 2018 11:24 am
Rosemarie Riggs Bavosi, 86, widow of Arthur Bavosi, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Covenant Place.
Born August 14, 1932, in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late John Riggs and the late Stella Kostu Riggs. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by two daughters, Victoria Innes (William) of Wilmington, Delaware and Deborah Grant (Michael) of Henderson, Nevada; a grandson, Alexander Sinkovich (Arianna) of Neptune City, New Jersey; and a sister, Delores Young (Barry) of Hamilton, New Jersey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Pelley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
