A birthday wish for Mark

Last Updated: December 10, 2018 at 7:40 am

Last year, Mark Williamson overheard an innocent conversation his mom was having.

“I just heard my mom talking about kids who need toys and clothes and things for the holidays, and I felt bad,” said Williamson.

Seven years old at the time, Mark decided to do something about it. For his eighth birthday, he asked the Clarendon County community to donate toys for the Tuberville Children’s Home. Mark’s birthday party was held at Fayz at the Lake and was a huge success.

“Each year, I hope to keep donating. I even went shopping myself recently to get some stuff to donate,” said Williamson.

This year will be no different. Mark’s birthday party will be held again at Fayz at the Lake at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 8. Mark is asking the public again to come to Fayz and celebrate his birthday by bringing an unwrapped toy. Mark’s goal this year is to raise enough toys to donate to two children’s homes and not just one.

If you cannot make the party on December 8, you can drop a toy off anytime at The Manning Times or at Clarendon Health and Wellness Center. And if you see Mark on Monday December 10, remember to wish him a Happy Birhtday!