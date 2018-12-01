Alcolu’s Christmas Tour of Homes

Last Updated: December 1, 2018 at 9:47 am

The Alcolu Preservation Society is presenting a Christmas Tour of Homes for the third time. However, this year will be a bit different than the two previous tour years. Rather than the biggest and fanciest homes, this year’s tour has highlighted homes which represent the heart of love, long life and history in the area.

“This isn’t what I would call your average tour of homes, because we are a small community,” said Merri Ridgeway Milling of the Alcolu Preservation Society.

First on the tour this year will be The Alcolu Mill House, which was formerly the Marion Ard Home. Built on Hotel Street in the early 1900s, it was moved to its current location on Mill Street, next to Clarendon Baptist Church, in 2015 and was restored to its original condition. Now a museum for the preservation society, it will showcase a “memory tree,” which will hold ornaments bearing names of former and present residents.

Move on to Clarendon Baptist Church next door. Built in 1914, the church burned and was rebuilt in 1935.

Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church on Greenhill Church Road, next on the tour, was organized in 1885, also burned down in 1937 and was rebuilt in 1938. An addition was made in 1964, expanding the church to its current size and configuration.

The Thompson Home at 5504 Brogdon Road follows the two churches. Although built in 1944 as part of The New Deal plan during World War II, it has been modified over the years as need dictated.

“This is where Billy Thompson and his wife, Dot, raised 13 children,” said Milling.

The McCabe House at 1977 Tearcoat Road was ordered from Sears and Roebuck in the 1930s. The Ed McCabe family lived in the home, then located on Hotel Street, moving it to its present location four years later. The McCabes lived there until the 1960s when they built a new home next door, although the original home is still used by family members from time to time as the need arises.

“They don’t live in the house anymore, but they decorate it for Christmas, and it’s beautiful,” said Milling.

The home of Lee E. Reaves Sr. and the late Honorable Bobbie Carter Reaves, located at 12453 North Brewington Road, is next. The home has been modified over the years and is now about 2,000 square feet.

“They were my second parents growing up, and I have fond memories of being at their house,” said Milling.

The final home on the tour is the Joel Alberts Home, formerly the Samuel “Edgar” Nelson Home, located at 10470 North Brewington Road. The home was originally built in 1828, with additional wings added in the early 1900s. The home fell into disrepair and was purchased in late 2006 by its current owner and has been restored.

“[The new owner] walked me through it and showed me what he did to restore it,” said Milling. “There’s a beautiful lane on that home. It’s just a really nice old home.”

The tour will be held on from 12-4 p.m. on December 8. The tour books, which are required to tour the homes, are $10 per person, although children ten years old and younger are free. Books may be purchased prior to the tour at The Alcolu Mill House on Main Street. This museum will be open for book sales on from 1-4 p.m. on December 5 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from December 6-8. Books will also be available for purchase at each stop on the tour on December 8.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Mr. Herbert Brown, who was instrumental in the efforts to restore the Mill House; Coach John Franklin Thames, a historian and the comedian of the group; and Bobbie Jo Carter Reaves, a lawyer, judge, Sunday School teacher and friend who gave her time to the preservation society.