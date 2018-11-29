OBITUARY: Rantz Andrew Killman

Last Updated: November 29, 2018 at 1:36 pm

Rantz Andrew Killman, 57, died Thursday, November 29, 2018, at his home.

Born January 2, 1961, in Phoenix, Arizona, he was a son of Woodrow Killman and Teri Ester Wood Norsworthy. He was a carpenter and he loved the outdoors.

He is survived by eight children, Andrea Killman, Danielle Edwards, Megan Killman, Elizabeth Killman, Cameron Killman, Corbin Killman, Lena Killman and Rama Killman; seven grandchildren; parents, Woodrow Killman (Linda) of Flagstaff, Arizona and Teri Norsworthy (John) of Summerton; three brothers, Shannon Killman of Columbia, Randy Killman (Candace) of Prescott, Arizona and Stephen Harris of Columbia; four sisters, Lee Norsworthy of Sumter, Tammy Bates of Prescott, Arizona, Dana Monnett of Utah and Lori Harris of Eutawville; his best friend, Ken Rast of Manning; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the home of his mother, 1037 Flatrock Drive, Summerton.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org