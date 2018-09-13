Most hospital offices closed Friday
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 13, 2018 6:46 pm
Due to the impending storm all McLeod physician associates practices will be closed Thursday and Friday, including those in Clarendon County.
McLEOD HEALTH CLAREDON OFFICES
- McLeod Health and Fitness Clarendon will be closed Friday and Saturday.
- McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- McLeod Health Clarendon cafeteria will be closing 7:15 p.m. Thursday and will be closed until further notice.
- All outpatient radiology procedures for Thursday and Friday at McLeod Health Clarendon are cancelled.
OTHER McLEOD OFFICES
- McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates will be open until noon Thursday and will remain closed Friday.
- Palmetto Adult Medicine of Sumter will remain closed Friday.
- McLeod Urgent Care centers in Florence and Darlington will be closed Friday. Reopening of the
- Urgent Care will be determined at a later date.
- The McLeod Family Medicine Center will be closed Friday.
- McLeod Home Health will remain closed Friday. Staff will be available for Home Health patients and families. The team will resume patient care as soon as it is safe for staff to get on the roads.
- McLeod Pediatric Rehabilitation in Florence will be closed Friday.
- McLeod Cardiac Rehabilitation at the McLeod Health and Fitness Center will closed Friday.
- McLeod Health and Fitness Center in Florence will reopen Monday.
- McLeod Pain Management in Florence will be closed Friday.
- McLeod Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Florence will be closed Friday.
- McLeod Radiation Oncology will be closed Friday.
- The McLeod Outpatient Pharmacy will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
- McLeod Breast Imaging in Florence will remain closed Friday through Sunday.
- PET Imaging will be closed through Sunday.
- Outpatient Radiology in the McLeod Medical Plaza w remain closed through Sunday.
- Outpatient Radiology in the McLeod Pavilion will remain closed Friday through Sunday.
- Interventional Radiology will be closed on Friday.
- Infusion Services in Florence will be closed on Friday.
- McLeod Employee/Occupational Health – Florence will be closed Friday.
- Service Excellence Department (McLeod Medical Plaza, Ste 430) will be closed Friday.
- McLeod Ambulatory Surgery Center will be closed Friday.
- McLeod Outpatient Wound Center in Florence will be closed Friday.
- The McLeod Diabetes Center, McLeod Outpatient Infectious Disease Clinic and McLeod Outpatient
- Medical Nutrition Therapy will be closed Friday.
