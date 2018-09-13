2 named to USC Upstate Chancellor’s List
by Submitted via Email | September 13, 2018 9:41 pm
Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 10:11 pm
Two Clarendon area residents were named recently to the 2018 spring Chancellor’s List at the University of South Carolina Upstate. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a 4.0 and be enrolled in at least 12 course hours. Students from Clarendon County recognized included New Zion native Hannah Yarborough and Pinewood native Da’Masha Ragin.
