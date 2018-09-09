ALCOLU – Ralph Watson Bleasdale, Sr., 93, widower of Annette Oliver DuRant Bleasdale, died Sunday, September 9, 2018, in Manning.

Born July 17, 1925, in New Carlisle, Indiana, he was a son of the late Frank Carroll Bleasdale, Mary Ellen Wycoff Bleasdale and Maude Bleasdale, his stepmother. He was a US Air Force veteran of WWII and the Korean War, where he served as a pilot. He was a farmer, a rural mail carrier for Alcolu and he had the first personal computer shop in Manning. He was a member of the Clarendon School District II Board for 25 years, a member of the Soil Conservation Commission for numerous years and was a faithful blood donor for the American Red Cross with 28 gallons given. He was a member of New Harmony Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by two sons, Frank C. Bleasdale II and Ralph W. Bleasdale, Jr. (Mary), both of Alcolu; three daughters, Annette “Bee” Bleasdale of Sumter, Carole B. Utley (Wayne) of Manning and Dr. Shirley B. Joubert (Dr. Wayne) of Knoxville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Carole Anne Bradshaw (Randy), Leah Bleasdale, Jordan Bleasdale, Anna Bleasdale, Mary Ashleigh Mahoney (Chris), Buddy Bleasdale, Kristina Joubert and Alexandra “Sasha” Joubert; and three great grandchildren, Sage, Tyson and Wren Oliver Bradshaw.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Gordon K. Reed officiating, assisted by Joe Womack. Burial will follow in the DuRant-New Harmony Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joe Womack and Elders of New Harmony Presbyterian Church, Samuel “Gene” DuRant, Jr., Stanley Hodge, Harry DuRant, Thomas DuRant and Joe Wilson.

Deacons, past and present, of New Harmony Presbyterian Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of Wayne & Carole Utley, 1635 Canterberry Drive, Manning.

The family would like to thank the Palmetto Health Tuomey Radiology Department and Amedisys Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to New Harmony Presbyterian Church, 1174 New Harmony Church Road, Alcolu, SC 29001.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org