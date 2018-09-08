Neighborhood fun with PersonaliTrees

Last Updated: September 7, 2018 at 2:30 pm

When a neighborhood comes together to do something that is meant to build a sense of community and camaraderie, this is generally accepted as a good thing. The Neighborhood Crime Watch Zone is an example of a program that encourages neighbors to look out for one another. When people look out for one another this builds up and unifies neighbors and encourages a sense of well-being and a safe environment in which to live.

There is one such community located in North Santee called Princess Pond. This community met with the late former sheriff, Randy Garrett, a few years ago and he helped explain the Crime Watch program and gave the neighborhood tips on how to watch out for one another. Current Sheriff Tim Baxley is carrying on that legacy.

Last year this same community decided to participate in another activity meant to extend that sense of safety and comradery by painting rocks and “hiding” them throughout the area for neighborhood folks to find. When local people found then, they then relocated them to another spot for someone else to find and so the process would repeat itself. Many of the rocks included scripture verses on the back or included them within the painted picture. Some of these rocks looked like they were done by professional artists. This activity lasted several months until folks, most likely those not from the area, were taking them and keeping them.

Now this same community has come together with another activity meant to spread some smiles to anyone who ventures into their neck of the woods. PersonaliTrees. Each PersonaliTree has a story behind it and some are published on the nextdoor.com website. These stories are only accessible to those who live in the neighborhood thereby strengthening a sense of belonging and community. The idea for this neighborhood activity came from neighborhood resident, Roxanne Still. Still got her inspiration from the Edisto Beach trees. There is a mystery tree in the marsh going onto the island and the hula girl or shady lady tree that you see when you leave Edisto Beach. Without telling anyone at first, she decided upon a specific tree that was visible from the road to decorate. She named him Old Amos Moses. Amos Moses has some whimsical eyes and a natural beard made from Spanish moss. She then challenged her very crafty neighbor to decorate a tree which she did and then named him Father Abraham. The challenge was then passed on and at last count there are now 18 decorated trees throughout the neighborhood.

Some of the trees are easily spotted and some are subtle but all have brought a neighborhood closer together.