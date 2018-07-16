Lieutenant Cheryl Pendergrass promoted to the rank of Captain

Lieutenant Cheryl Pendergrass was promoted to the rank of Captain on July 1 at the Clarendon County Detention Center and will oversee Support Services. She is a 25-year veteran of the department and holds a BA Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia College. Captain Pendergrass will also share second-in-command duties in addition to her everyday assignments.