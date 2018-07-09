The SC Department of Public Safety announces preliminary numbers

Last Updated: July 9, 2018 at 11:34 am

SCDPS REPORTS THREE KILLED ON SOUTH CAROLINA ROADWAYS JULY 6 – JULY 8, 2018

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of three persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, July 6, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, July 8, at 11:59 p.m.

As of July 8, 494 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 535 highway deaths during the same time period in 2017.

Of the 350 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2018, 176 were not wearing seat belts.

Through July 8, 69 pedestrians have died compared to 75 in 2017; 51 motorcyclists have died compared to 55 in 2017; and nine bicyclists have died compared to nine in 2017 on state roads and highways.