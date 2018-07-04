Little old lady remembers the fourth

This day used to be a time of watermelon eating contests and fireworks and picnics with ham and deviled eggs. And everybody’s house had a flag flying in the yard. Now, it is just another day to go to the lake and ride the kids on inner tubes and skis.

Respect for the flag and love of our country is not something taught in the schools anymore. It is true we are called the “melting pot” of nations to the world, but when others cross our shores, they should want to feel the same enthusiasm for our way of life and the symbols we use to show it.

In this vein, I offer my thoughts in my poem about the love of my country:

“They stand beside me in the shadows of the hallways of my past. These bits and pieces of my DNA.

They guard me from the sorrows and yet teach me of the pain, that loss of life that freedom costs. For whom we pray.

And my great-grands taught me about the love of land and life, the heart’s sacrifice for freedom land.

For this land’s people shall still feel the same strong courage of the freedom loving heart. And so we stand.

As the music swells and the flag flies high, there shows my heart’s love, our Stars and Stripes.

Just that alone.

The Red and White with Blue of sky ripples high.

No matter where our feet may move, these colors stand for sweet America, our home.”

I pray that the holiday is a safe one, for all, and that someone, somewhere, is helping our children and strangers from a foreign land learn what freedom truly means and how to love America.

Many years ago, a lovely singer on the radio, Miss Kate Smith, used to sing as her goodbye the following song:

“God bless America, land that I love,

stand beside her and guide her

through the night

with the Light

from above…….from the mountains,

to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam,

God bless America, our home sweet home.”

To all who are feeling patriotic this holiday, I offer the same to you.

GOD BLESS AMERICA.

God loves you and so do I.