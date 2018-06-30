Troy Lynn Baker

Troy Lynn Baker, 64, husband of Deborah P. Baker, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at his home.

Born March 12, 1954, he was a son of Alma Jones Baker and the late Charles Raymond “Ray” Baker. He was a born salesman and enjoyed his time in sales with Textilease, Schwann’s, Tom’s and several insurance companies. He was an avid Gamecock fan, loved his family and his wife and kept Jesus Christ first in his life. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church, and was previously a deacon at Paxville Baptist Church. He enjoyed life to the fullest and enjoyed picking at his children and grandchildren. He was a Mason and a Shriner.

Survivors besides his mother of Sumter and his wife of the home include his son, Robert Joseph “B.J.” Baker of the home; two daughters, Robin Barrett Purdy and her husband, Carl Epps “Buddy” Purdy Jr., of Manning, and Cynthia Lee Barrett and her fiance, Kyle Turner, of Manning; two granddaughters, Whitney Renee Barrett, and her fiancé, RaShawn Davon Gillespie, of Conway and Alaina Jadyn Purdy of Manning; a great-grandson, Davon O’Neil Gillespie of Myrtle Beach; two nieces, Amanda Baker Green and her husband, Brian, of Alabama, and Brittany Baker Gabrielli and her husband, Christopher, of Charleston; a nephew, Doug Baker and his wife, Tonya, of Edgefield; two great nieces, Jordan and Leah Baker, both of Edgefield; two great-nephews, Eli Baker of Edgefield and Austin Gabrielli of Charleston; four sisters-in-law, Hilda Ethridge, Jan Nance and Gail Dameron, all of Sumter, and Ellen Sapp of Charleston; a cousin, Gerry Jones of Greenville; and other cherished family and friends.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Myron Douglas Baker and James Raymond “Jimmy” Baker; a father-in-law, Gerald Pritchard; and a mother-in-law, Lela Pritchard.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, at Elmore Cannon Stephens Funeral Home, 515 Miller Road in Sumter, with the Rev. Eugene Mosier officiating and the Rev. Kevin Massey assisting.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The family asks for limited visitation at the home at this time. We thank you for your support and encouragement during this rough time.

Memorials may be made to the Woodman of the World Youth Camp, 9210 NC-55, Dover, NC 28526; or to the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Elmore Cannon Stephens is in charge of services.