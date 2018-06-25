School district employee faces assault and battery charge

A Manning woman employed with Clarendon School District 1 faces up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500 after being charged over the weekend with third-degree assault and battery.

An incident report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a 27-year-old Sumter woman alleged to deputies that Shamekia Shantell Oliver, 30, and two other women attacked her outside the China Wok on Pinewood Road in Sumter about 1:34 a.m. Sunday.

Oliver told deputies that she and the victim were arguing and that the victim pulled her hair, after which the pair began to fight. Oliver also said that the other women jumped into the altercation to attack her, not the victim.

The victim said that a black male also brandished a gun during the incident. Deputies reported multiple injuries to the victim.

Oliver is listed as employed with Clarendon School District 1 in the incident report. District officials did not respond Monday to email and phone calls about Oliver’s status with the district.