Adrianna Johnson selected for Girls State

by | June 20, 2018 6:40 am

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:44 am

Scott’s Branch High School junior Adriannah Johnson was selected to be a delegate and attended the 72nd Palmetto Girls State session held June 10 – 16 at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

  1. Comment by Alfreda M Richardson

    June 20, 2018 at 10:16

    Congratulations Adriannah, I am so Very Proud of YOU!!!

