Adrianna Johnson selected for Girls State
by Submitted via Email | June 20, 2018 6:40 am
Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:44 am
Scott’s Branch High School junior Adriannah Johnson was selected to be a delegate and attended the 72nd Palmetto Girls State session held June 10 – 16 at Presbyterian College in Clinton.
comments » 1
Comment by Alfreda M Richardson
June 20, 2018 at 10:16
Congratulations Adriannah, I am so Very Proud of YOU!!!
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.