Sunset cruises available on Lake Marion

Last Updated: June 18, 2018 at 4:49 pm

Ray Simons with Molly.

Fisheagle Wildlife Tours has been operating out of Santee State Park for 23 years. However, there’s a new owner in town. Ray Simons purchased the business in April, after having worked as a boat captain in Charleston for many years.

Fisheagle owns a 26-foot deck boat and a 30-passenger pontoon boat. They offer tours on Wednesdays and Fridays through Sundays, leaving at 1 p.m. However, Simons didn’t feel this was a full use of the two boats the company owns.

In Charleston, the company Simons worked for offered sunset cruises, which were a huge hit. He wanted to offer those same services on Lake Marion.

As a result, Clarendon County now has a new Saturday-evening social opportunity. Up to 30 passengers can fill the pontoon as it leaves Polly’s Campground and Restaurant in Summerton each Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. throughout June and July. August hours will be earlier, as the days get shorter.

Guests are encouraged to stop by Polly’s early to eat and listen to live entertainment or stay after the cruise. Guests must bring their own snacks and drinks, although Fisheagle will provide cooler space and ice if needed. Either bring your own libations from home or purchase beer or drinks from Polly’s for the cruise.

The cruises are an hour and a half, returning to Polly’s shortly after sundown. Well-behaved children are welcome, as are well-behaved dogs on leashes. There is no cost to bring your dog.

Reservations should be made at www.fisheaglewildlifetours.com, and the cost is $28 per adult and $20 per child aged 2-12. Children under two are free. Groups of ten or more receive a $2 discount per person.

Events may be held on the cruise such as weddings, bachelorette parties, business gatherings or family reunions, although the cruise needs a minimum of six guests to run.

The pontoon is completely covered with a canopy, although nothing is enclosed, and there is a restroom area on the boat. As the pontoon is intended for social use, fishing will not be permitted during cruises.

Currently, Simons is working on offering a similar sunset cruise package leaving from Wyndham-Lake Marion in Santee on Friday nights. They hope to have the reservation system operational for the Friday-night cruises up and running by the end of this week, with the first Friday-night cruise on June 22.

“We’re still trying to get things worked out. It takes a while to get it going,” said Simons.

Simons is happy to offer the cruises to Clarendon County. “I love giving people the opportunity to get out on the water,” said Simons.