Man charged with attempted murder

Last Updated: June 15, 2018 at 5:15 pm

Clarendon County deputies responded to an early morning call June 7, 2018 to a home on American Avenue in Turbeville. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim to have been shot multiple times. During the investigation, it was determined that suspect Richard Tyrone Walker Jr. was the shooter. In the evening hours of 06/07/2018, Walker was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. Walker was apprehended in Williamsburg County by Williamsburg County Deputies and Clarendon County Investigators. This investigation is still ongoing.