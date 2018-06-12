McKnight wins another term for House District 101

Last Updated: June 13, 2018 at 10:14 am

Though Rep. Cezar McKnight lost in the five precincts for Clarendon County that make up a portion of House District 101, he won handily in his native Williamsburg County. Overall, McKnight took 70.46 percent of the total votes, a whopping 4,089 to challenger Alfred Darby’s 1,714.