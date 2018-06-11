Manning district 5 voting location changed

The Manning District #5 precinct located at Manning United Methodist Church, 17 Rigby Street, Manning, SC will temporarily change to Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple Street, Manning, SC for the upcoming Democratic and Republican Primaries-June 12, 2018 and Runoffs-June 26, 2018. Voters of this precinct will return to their original location after these dates. Please contact the Clarendon County Voter Registration & Elections office at 803-435-8215 if you have any questions.