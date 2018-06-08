Charleston County man arrested on child pornography charges

Last Updated: June 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Larry Martin Sowell Jr., 29, of North Charleston, on nine charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Sowell. Investigators state Sowell distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Sowell was arrested on June 4. He is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count; and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.