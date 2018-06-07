Harvin Clarendon County library children’s program begins today
by Submitted via Email | June 7, 2018 11:39 am
The Science Tellers presents “Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano” at 3:00 pm this afternoon. Throughout this absolutely wild adventure story, volunteers from the audience will help explore the fascinating science behind chemical reactions, combustion, air pressure, inertia and more. Don’t miss this classic action-packed western with ‘notes’ of science!
