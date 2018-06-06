Mr. Mercedes Season 2 filming in Manning June 12-14

Mr. Mercedes -Season Finale -Manning, SC.

NEEDING HUNDREDS OF EXTRAS FOR FILMING.

MR. MERCEDES SEASON 2 FILMING IN MANNING, SC!

Approximately 300 Extras Needed Each Day! ALL EXTRAS ARE PAID.

Mr. Mercedes, an Original AT&T Series based on the Stephen King Novel, airs on Audience Direct TV.

Adult Males and Females (20’s -Seniors) of all races and types needed for filming.

Dates Needed: Tuesday 6/12, Wednesday 6/13 and Thursday 6/14.

Many extras will be needed multiple days.

Must be 100% available on filming dates.

(Able to arrive as early as needed even if that 5:30 am and remain as long/late as needed each day to complete the scenes). Typical filming days can easily last 12 hours.

Pay Rate is $64 total ($8 an hour) for 8 hours or less.

Time and half is paid is after 8 hours.

Must be willing to work as local extra hire to the area. No Travels expenses are paid.

Those interested in being considered should submit the following:

2 Current Photos (1 Full Length & 1 Close Up).

These photos can be taken with a Cell Phone.

Name, Phone, Age, City/State you reside,

Height/Weight, Clothing Sizes,

Description of any visible tattoos and piercings.

Color/Make/Model/Year Vehicle you drive in case we can use it for filming as well.

Dates you would be available to film. Example – Available 6/12, 6/13 & 6/14 .

Submissions should be sent to MM2request@gmail.com with heading being Your Ethnicity, Gender, Age, City/State you reside. Example – Asian Female, 35, Manning, SC