Mr. Mercedes Season 2 filming in Manning June 12-14
by Submitted via Facebook | June 6, 2018 10:29 am
Mr. Mercedes -Season Finale -Manning, SC.
NEEDING HUNDREDS OF EXTRAS FOR FILMING.
MR. MERCEDES SEASON 2 FILMING IN MANNING, SC!
Help Spread The Word!
Approximately 300 Extras Needed Each Day! ALL EXTRAS ARE PAID.
Mr. Mercedes, an Original AT&T Series based on the Stephen King Novel, airs on Audience Direct TV.
Adult Males and Females (20’s -Seniors) of all races and types needed for filming.
Dates Needed: Tuesday 6/12, Wednesday 6/13 and Thursday 6/14.
Many extras will be needed multiple days.
Must be 100% available on filming dates.
(Able to arrive as early as needed even if that 5:30 am and remain as long/late as needed each day to complete the scenes). Typical filming days can easily last 12 hours.
ALL EXTRAS ARE PAID.
Pay Rate is $64 total ($8 an hour) for 8 hours or less.
Time and half is paid is after 8 hours.
Must be willing to work as local extra hire to the area. No Travels expenses are paid.
Those interested in being considered should submit the following:
2 Current Photos (1 Full Length & 1 Close Up).
These photos can be taken with a Cell Phone.
Name, Phone, Age, City/State you reside,
Height/Weight, Clothing Sizes,
Description of any visible tattoos and piercings.
Color/Make/Model/Year Vehicle you drive in case we can use it for filming as well.
Dates you would be available to film. Example – Available 6/12, 6/13 & 6/14 .
Submissions should be sent to MM2request@gmail.com with heading being Your Ethnicity, Gender, Age, City/State you reside. Example – Asian Female, 35, Manning, SC
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.