Blackwell named to Newberry Spring Dean’s List
by Staff Reports | June 4, 2018 1:34 pm
Last Updated: June 4, 2018 at 1:54 pm
Devin Blackwell of Manning was among those named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Newberry College.
Students who achieve Dean’s List honors must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester for which the honor is being given.
Blackwell was among 355 students who earned Dean’s List honors for their academic performance last semester.
