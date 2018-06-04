Blackwell named to Newberry Spring Dean’s List

Last Updated: June 4, 2018 at 1:54 pm

Devin Blackwell of Manning was among those named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List at Newberry College.

Students who achieve Dean’s List honors must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester for which the honor is being given.

Blackwell was among 355 students who earned Dean’s List honors for their academic performance last semester.