Clarendon CDC accepting apps for Emergency Home Repair Program

The Clarendon County Community Development Corporation is currently accepting applications for its Emergency Home Repair Program in Clarendon, Sumter and Lee counties.

The South Carolina Housing Authority has issued an update that the Clarendon County CDC may now accept applications for mobile homes for the year 1989 and previous year models. To qualify for the mobile home help, the client must own the property and have access to the title.

For more information, call (803) 435-6639 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wedneday to speak with Pamela Clavon-Brunson.