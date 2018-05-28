Honor your late veterans this Memorial Day
by Staff Reports | May 28, 2018 1:25 pm
Have a veteran in your family who is no longr with us? Honor their memory and service on manninglive.com throughout Memorial Day. Send a picture, full name and rank (at the time of death or retirement), service branch (Army, Air Force, Marines, etc.) to editorial@manninglive.com.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.