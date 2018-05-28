Eaddy selected as North-South softball coach

Lake City High School Head Softball Coach Charm Eaddy has been selected to coach in the 2018 North-South All-Star games.

Eaddy is a 1996 graduate of Lake City High School and Furman University alumnus. She has coached softball at Lake City High School since 2003 and has been the head coach since 2014, according to a news release from Florence County School District Three.

Eaddy is also the head girls’ basketball coach and was the Lake City High School Teacher of the Year in 2015.

“It is an honor and a blessing to be afforded the opportunity to coach some of the best players in the state,” Eaddy said.

She will lead the South 4A/3A all-stars at the University of South Carolina Aiken June 12-14, the release said.