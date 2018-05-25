District 2 recognizes April Williams
by Staff Reports | May 25, 2018 1:22 pm
Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees Chairman Arthur Moyd and Superintendent John Tindal recognized student April Williams on Tuesday night for winning first place in the 2018 JAG Career Development Conference Poster Contest.
