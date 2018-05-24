Pet of the Day: Justin

Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 6:43 am

Justin is a 3-year-old male, chocolate, Labrador-Weimaraner mix. He is a very sweet boy who loves to go for walks. He is picky about what dogs he likes. He is current on his shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for heartworms. If you have a lot of time to give to this boy, come out and see if he is a fit for you. Come visit this sweet boy and see if he is right for your family. A Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning, is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.