David Julian Lane

SUMMERTON – David Julian Lane, 70, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born Sept. 3, 1947, in Raleigh, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Roy Henry Lane and the late Lillian Pergerson Lane. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and he was the former owner and operator of L&S Marine in Alcolu. He attended Seacoast Church in Manning.

He is survived by his son, Robert Kenneth “Robby” Lane (Dana) of Manning; a grandson, Austin Lane of Manning; a sister, Susan Madeline Lane of Manning; a brother, James Robert Lane of Vero Beach, Florida; and the mother of his son, Mettie Sue “Susie” Lane of Lake City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Kenneth Lane.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of his son, Robby and Dana Lane, 1150 Buckhorn Drive in Manning.

A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org