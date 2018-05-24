CCTC pins 42 new nurses

Central Carolina Technical College’s Health Sciences Division pinned May 10 42 nurses, awarding an associate degree in nursing.

The Health Sciences Division offers an associate degree in nursing, diplomas in medical assisting and surgical technology; and certificates in massage therapy, medical record coding, patient care technology and pharmacy technology. Health sciences programs are designed to provide graduates with immediate employment in the health care industry or prepare graduates to transfer to articulating colleges.

Graduates of the nursing program are prepared for careers as technical nurses in acute care, long-term care or home health settings. Upon completion of the program, students are eligible to take the National Council Licensing Examination for Registered Nurses and are approved by the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing & Regulation Board of Nursing.

Clarendon residents receiving the associate degree in nursing include Hanna Lewis, Sophia Radford and Dixie Richburg.

