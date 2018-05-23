Today in History: May 23

Last Updated: May 22, 2018 at 11:39 pm

844 – Battle of Clavijo: The Apostle Saint James the Greater is said to have miraculously appeared to a force of outnumbered Asturians and aided them against the forces of the Emir of Cordoba.

1430 – Joan of Arc is captured by the Burgundians while leading an army to raise the Siege of Compiègne.

1498 – Girolamo Savonarola is burned at the stake in Florence, Italy.

1533 – The marriage of King Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon is declared null and void.

1568 – Dutch rebels led by Louis of Nassau, defeat Jean de Ligne, Duke of Arenberg, and his loyalist troops in the Battle of Heiligerlee, opening the Eighty Years’ War.

1609 – Official ratification of the Second Virginia Charter takes place.

1618 – The Second Defenestration of Prague precipitates the Thirty Years’ War.

1701 – After being convicted of piracy and of murdering William Moore, Captain William Kidd is hanged in London.

1706 – John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough, defeats a French army under Marshal François de Neufville, duc de Villeroy at the Battle of Ramillies.[1]

1788 – South Carolina ratifies the United States Constitution as the eighth American state.

1793 – Battle of Famars during the Flanders Campaign of the War of the First Coalition.

1829 – Accordion patent granted to Cyrill Demian in Vienna, Austrian Empire.

1844 – Declaration of the Báb the evening before the 23rd: A merchant of Shiraz announces that he is a Prophet and founds a religious movement that would later be brutally crushed by the Persian government. He is considered to be a forerunner of the Bahá’í Faith; Bahá’ís celebrate the day as a holy day.

1846 – Mexican–American War: President Mariano Paredes of Mexico unofficially declares war on the United States.

1863 – The General German Workers’ Association, a precursor of the modern Social Democratic Party of Germany, is founded in Leipzig, Kingdom of Saxony.

1873 – The Canadian Parliament establishes the North-West Mounted Police, the forerunner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

1900 – American Civil War: Sergeant William Harvey Carney is awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism in the Assault on the Battery Wagner in 1863.

1907 – The unicameral Parliament of Finland gathers for its first plenary session.

1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.

1915 – World War I: Italy joins the Allies, fulfilling its part of the Treaty of London.

1932 – In Brazil, four students are shot and killed during a manifestation against the Brazilian dictator Getúlio Vargas, which resulted in the outbreak of the Constitutionalist Revolution several weeks later.

1934 – Infamous American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

1934 – The Auto-Lite strike culminates in the “Battle of Toledo”, a five-day melée between 1,300 troops of the Ohio National Guard and 6,000 picketers.

1939 – The U.S. Navy submarine USS Squalus sinks off the coast of New Hampshire during a test dive, causing the death of 24 sailors and two civilian technicians. The remaining 32 sailors and one civilian naval architect are rescued the following day.

1945 – World War II: Heinrich Himmler, head of the Schutzstaffel, commits suicide while in Allied custody.

1945 – World War II: The Flensburg Government under Reichspräsident Karl Dönitz is dissolved when its members are captured and arrested by British forces.

1948 – Thomas C. Wasson, the US Consul-General, is assassinated in Jerusalem, Israel.

1949 – The Federal Republic of Germany is established and the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany is proclaimed.

1951 – Tibetans sign the Seventeen Point Agreement for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet with China.

1960 – A tsunami caused by an earthquake in Chile the previous day kills 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.[2]

1992 – Italy’s most prominent anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone, his wife and three body guards are killed by the Corleonesi clan with a half-ton bomb near Capaci, Sicily. His friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino will be assassinated less than two months later, making 1992 a turning point in the history of Italian Mafia prosecutions.

1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes.

2002 – The “55 parties” clause of the Kyoto Protocol is reached after its ratification by Iceland.

2006 – Alaskan stratovolcano Mount Cleveland erupts.

2008 – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) awards Middle Rocks to Malaysia and Pedra Branca (Pulau Batu Puteh) to Singapore, ending a 29-year territorial dispute between the two countries.

2013 – The Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River collapses in Mount Vernon, Washington.

2014 – Seven people, including the perpetrator, are killed and another 14 injured in a killing spree near the campus of University of California, Santa Barbara.

2015 – At least 46 people are killed as a result of floods caused by a tornado in Texas and Oklahoma.

2016 – Two suicide bombings, conducted by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, killed at least 45 potential army recruits in Aden, Yemen.

2016 – Eight bombings were carried out by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in Jableh and Tartus, coastline cities in Syria. One hundred eighty-four people were killed and at least 200 people injured.

2017 – U.S. President Donald Trump visits Bethlehem in the West Bank to hold a bilateral meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.[209] Speaking to the press alongside Abbas, Trump condemns the fatal terrorist bombing of England’s Manchester Arena on the previous night, calling the perpetrators “losers”.

2017 – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao, following the Maute’s attack in Marawi.