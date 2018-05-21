St. Paul students work in afterschool program

Warmer weather means learning outside at St. Paul Elementary School. The pictured students attend the 21st Century After-School Program in Clarendon School District 1. The students, under the direction of Sharon Oliver and Mary McCaskill from Clarendon County Clemson Extension, studied solar energy, created solar ovens and then ate what they baked

After school is eded May 15, but the summer program will begin on June 11. Contact the school if you are interested in your child attending. Picture No. 1 features Janiah Gibson, Shanaya Bryant and Natasha Perry. In the background is Jahmarion Taylor. Picture No. 2 features Madison Oliver and JaMarion Fleming. Picture No. 3 features Tyriahana McPhatter, Natasha Perry, Janiah Gibson and De’Aja Moody.

