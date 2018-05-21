Harold Albert Langdale Jr.

Harold Albert Langdale Jr., 81, husband of Jeanette Morris Langdale, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born Jan. 25, 1937, in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Henry Albert Langdale and Leila Edna Ponds Langdale. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Great Commission Ministries Alcolu, where he enjoyed serving as an usher. He loved spending time working in his garden, living a quiet and humble life.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; three sons, Allen Langdale of San Diego, California, David Langdale (Debbie) of Blythewood and Claude Garthright (Jo) of Portsmouth, Virginia; two daughters, Becky Richburg (Terry) and Debbie Brown, both of Manning; 10 grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Martin (Tom) of Sumter and Valerie Crawford (Don) of Florida.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Great Commission Ministries Alcolu with the Rev. Devon Coker officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, and other times at the home, 1364 Savage Road in Manning.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 7345 Jeffries Highway in Walterboro.

Memorials may be made to Great Commission Ministries Alcolu, 1631 Trinity Church Road, Alcolu, SC 29001.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org