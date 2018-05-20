Ellerbee recognized for 5 years with county
by Submitted via Facebook | May 20, 2018 7:25 am
Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 2:11 am
Clarendon County Council recognized Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office court bailiff Leroy Ellerbee on Monday night for five years of service with the county. Ellerbee was unable to be present for the recognition, but will be presented with a certificate acknowledging his service to the county, along with a five-year pin.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.