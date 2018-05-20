Ellerbee recognized for 5 years with county

Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 2:11 am

Clarendon County Council recognized Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office court bailiff Leroy Ellerbee on Monday night for five years of service with the county. Ellerbee was unable to be present for the recognition, but will be presented with a certificate acknowledging his service to the county, along with a five-year pin.