Turbeville’s oldest business thriving after 64 years

Last Updated: May 18, 2018 at 3:14 pm

A patio with shaded tables and flower boxes sits outside Chat ’n’ Chew, Turbeville’s oldest business. Inside, members of the Clarendon County Fire Department and EMS as well as Turbeville residents chat and laugh over country-style food. Had Bernard Blackman and his wife, Willodene, not bought the restaurant nearly a decade ago, this scene could not exist.

The Chat ’n’ Chew opened its doors in 1952, serving breakfast and lunch to the residents of Turbeville. Over the last 64 years, the business has changed hands a few times, but not before going down in history as the starting place for Coastal Carolina University. In 1954, founders of the Conway school met in a back corner booth, mutual ground for all parties, to hash out details for opening what was originally known as Coastal Carolina Junior College. Forty-five years later, the Chat ’n’ Chew would feed the man who would become its newest owner.

Blackman, a Florence native, lived in Myrtle Beach. He sold the small motel he owned there and retired in 1999. His brother-in-law, former Clarendon County Council member James “Jimmy” Powell III, had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Powell asked Blackman to move to Turbeville, so Willodene could be close to her sister, Powell’s wife.

The Blackmans began eating at Chat ’n’ Chew soon after arriving in town, and they became regular customers. Over time, the business fell into a steep decline due to poor facility maintenance. The business was in danger of closing. Blackman and his wife discussed it and decided to take a chance.

Blackman stepped out of retirement. They purchased the restaurant in 2009 and began updating the building, although they kept the menu the same. Soon the business revived and has once again become home to regular chats over country cooking.

While Blackman loves his customers and enjoys meeting new ones, he never considered he’d end up owning a restaurant, especially late in life.

“I’m 68 years old, and it’s work. But I’m still here,” he said.

He’s there six days a week, playing dominoes and sleeping on his day off.

One day he may retire, but for now, he wants to keep working for the community he loves.

“I had retired one time, and that was fun,” Blackman said. “But you can only have so much fun. And if I retire, my wife will work me to death around the house.”

The Chat ’n’ Chew, 1155 Main St. in Turbeville, is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant serves breakfast until 10:30 a.m. those days.

The menu is full of country foods, such as patty melts, burgers and chicken liver and gizzards, as well as items including steaks, baked potatoes and salads. Each day the restaurant also serves a daily special of a meat and three, and the special is changed daily.

