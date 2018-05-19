Class of 2018: Shantae Alexandra Brown

Shantae Alexandra Brown, daughter of Bertha Logan and the late Claude A. Brown Jr., graduates Sunday from Notre Dame with a degree in architecture. The Summerton native was the valedictorian of the Class of 2013 from Scott’s Branch High School. Send pictures of your college graduates to editorial@manninglive.com, along with all relevant information (major, degree, school, class rank, etc.).

