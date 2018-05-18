Robert Lawrence Vail

Last Updated: May 18, 2018 at 12:46 pm

MANNING – Robert Lawrence Vail, 75, formerly of Kingsley, Pennsylvania, husband of Helen Ann Whitney Vail, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born April 20, 1943, in Montdale, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Lawrence Sumner Vail and the late Mildred Whitehead Vail. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper, a Mason and a member of Santee Baptist Church.

Survivors besides his wife of Manning include a son, Kevin Donald Rowlands of Melbourne, Florida; three daughters, Rhonda Smith (Steven) of Harford, Pennsylvania, Robin Vail Smith (Jason) of Blythewood and Kelly Vail Floyd (James) of Lake City; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Floyd Vail (Clara) of New Jersey; and a sister, Ruth Roderick of Dickson City, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held at a later

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St in Manning, is in charge of arrangements.