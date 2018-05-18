Dems host candidate forum in District 1

May 18, 2018

The Clarendon County Democratic Party hosted the first of three Clarendon County Democratic Candidate Forums on May 10 at the Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Center. The event presented candidates specifically for County Council District 1 and countywide candidates.

During the forum, the candidates were each given five minutes to introduce themselves. Questions were then put to the candidates, with each having two minutes to answer. Finally, each candidate was given two minutes for a closing speech.

CORONER

Clarendon County Interim Coroner Bucky Mock spoke of his 35 years of medical experience as a registered nurse and 21 years of death investigative experience with the Coroner’s Office. These investigations included deaths at home, homicides, suicides, motor vehicle crashes, drownings and other accidental deaths.

“We have not had a coroner in Clarendon County who had medical experience to use when trying to identify the reasons of death during the investigation,” Mock said.

He also expressed compassion for loved ones.

“Whenever I deal with people, I go into their homes, I talk with them and at times I pray with them,” Mock noted. “I try to comfort them when I’m dealing with their issues.”

Challenger LaNette Samuels-Cooper served for 13 years as office administrator for the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office. She has experience in death notifications and has interfaced with multiple law enforcement and fire agencies. She has answered family questions regarding autopsy results to the best of her ability. She assisted the coroner and deputy coroners to obtain necessary information to learn the cause of death. She spoke of her upcoming one-week coroner’s certification course. She feels the fact she learned to speak using medical terms will help her as Coroner.

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Incumbent Billy Richardson has served Clarendon County in this position for more than 20 years. He spoke of the Industrial Park in Clarendon County, and mentioned efforts to bring businesses to the area.

“I’m doing my very best to make this county the best place for us to work, live and raise our families,” said Richardson. “I have the experience, and I care about Clarendon County. I’ve lived here all my life and have operated a small business for the last 34 years. I enjoy serving on the council. I assure you I will continue to work just as hard as I always have.”

Richardson feels his biggest strength is his experience in the position. He adds his ability to work well with others and his lack of a personal agenda.

“Everything I do is for the love of the citizens of this county,” he said. “It’s nothing about me. I just want to see Clarendon County prosper.”

Challenger Robert Allen McFadden Sr. finished high school in Clarendon County and went to South Carolina State University, joining the ROTC program and earning a commission as a combat arms officer in the U.S. Army. Following this, McFadden entered the corporate world, where he furthered his education and received a master’s degree in leadership in business administration.

McFadden has always had the desire to do something to make a difference, and he ensures his Christian values guide his life.

He would like to implement changes in education and industry to help the county council move Clarendon County forward.

“Whatever it takes to get things done, I can do it,” he said. “I have all the skills. I know how to negotiate through various situations, how to be a team person…to get things done.”

S.C. HOUSE DISTRICT 64

Incumbent Rep. Dr. Robert L. Ridgeway III, D-Manning, was born in Clarendon County, and his family has a long history here. Ridgeway worked as an emergency medical technician with Clarendon EMS.

He pursued his medical goals, becoming first a paramedic, then a registered nurse and finally a physician, staying here to serve Clarendon County.

“In Columbia it’s not about ‘I.’ It’s about ‘We.’ It’s about teamwork,” Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway is proud he supported raises in base student costs and teacher pay. He also feels he’s been instrumental in educating the legislature about life in rural South Carolina. Ridgeway states service to the people makes him the best candidate.

“I enjoy taking care of people and serving people, especially my family and the citizens of Clarendon County.”

Challenger Mitch Ellerby grew up in Manning, where he enjoyed being a country boy. He left Manning to go to college and was drafted into the U.S. Army. While in Vietnam, he said he developed principals and gained experience. When he came back from Vietnam, he worked for several corporations, finally returning to Clarendon County to the farm.

“I want to make changes and move this county in a new direction,” Ellerby said. “I want to work with city government [and] county government. I want to help with justice reform [and] prison reform. I have the legislative knowledge and experience. I am not afraid to reach across the aisle and ask for help. I know how to write laws and how to get laws written. I will stand up with you, for you, all the way to the capital and back here in Clarendon County. If I can fight for my country, I can fight for you.”

S.C. HOUSE DISTRICT 101

Challenger Reverend Alfred Darby pastored in Clarendon County in the late 1990s, and he currently pastors Nazareth AME Church in Georgetown. He wants to push for equal funding for poor and rich school districts across the state.

He also wants to find better ways to get contraband out of our prisons and also to make sure we prevent our young people getting into prison in the first place. He wants to do more for our roads, bridges and infrastructures, and will encourage tax incentives to bring economic development to depressed parts of the state.

He plans to donate some of his salary to programs for young people in Williamsburg and Clarendon Counties and will hold quarterly meetings with constituents to discuss what’s being done in these counties.

“I promise I will not let you down,” Darby said. “I am well aware the people who vote you in can vote you out. When you are elected, you are a servant to the people who put you there.”

Clarendon County Democratic Party Chairwoman Patricia Pringle said she hopes for a strong attendance at the following forum events, the next of which will be held 6:30 p.m. May 24 at Melina Presbyterian Church’s all-purpose building. That meeting will present candidates specifically for District 3 seats and precincts and county-wide races. The third at the Clarendon County which will be held 6:30 p.m. May 31 at the Clarendon County Courthouse, will feature candidates for District 2 races and precincts, along with county-wide races.