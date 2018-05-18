Camp Happy Days will be first week in July

Camp Happy Days is held annually the first week in July, and preparation for this year’s event is underway. Camp Happy Days is a weeklong event helping hundreds of young cancer patients and their siblings spend time in an atmosphere of fun, laughter and fellowship. Donations of caps, T-shirts, sunscreen and funds are being collected. If you or your business can help, call Bill Ellis at (803) 460-7666.