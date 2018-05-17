Woodbury awarded APSU Presidential Scholarship

Manning resident Jason Woodbury was recently awarded the Austin Peay State University Presidential Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Summer or Fall 2018 semester.

The Presidential Scholarships are for freshman students who have a 3.0 GPA and 29 ACT or 1290 SAT.

The students’ hard work and commitment to academic excellence have paid off, and APSU is excited they chose to “Be A Gov” for their higher education.