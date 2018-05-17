McMaster declares May Military spouse Appreciation Month
by Staff Reports | May 17, 2018 12:44 pm
Governor Henry McMaster was joined Wednesday by S.C. Adjutant General Robert Livingston and South Carolina military families to designate the month of May as Military Spouse Appreciation Month.
“South Carolina has a rich military tradition that we are proud of, but those brave men and women who choose to serve don’t serve alone – they leave behind families and spouses that truly serve as the backbone of our military forces,” said McMaster. “We thank these spouses and their families for their support they provide our men and women in uniform because, without them, our country and our state would not be as strong as it is today.”
