Library to close for Memorial Day
by Staff Reports | May 16, 2018 9:22 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will close for the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday from 9 a.m. t 7 p.m. Tuesday. The book drop will be available for return of unrestricted materials. For more information, please call (803) 435-8633.
