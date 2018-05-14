York County man arrested on child pornography charges

Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 8:03 pm

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced the arrest last week of Michael Eugene Russell, 61, of York, on 10 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Russell. Investigators state Russell allegedly possessed files of child pornography.

Russell was arrested on May 4. He is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.