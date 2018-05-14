Class of 2018: Gianni Nelson
by Staff Reports | May 14, 2018 3:00 pm
Last Updated: May 15, 2018 at 10:20 am
Gianni Jamil Nelson celebrated Saturday graduation from South Carolina State University with a bachelor of science degree in nuclear engineering. (Photos provided by his mother, Nabila Nelson).
Send photos of your graduate, along with all relevant information, to editorial@manninglive.comk.
comments » 1
Comment by Alex Conyers
May 15, 2018 at 11:56
Congratulations and welcome to the Bulldog Alumni Family!
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.