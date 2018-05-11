Manning native inducted into CCU social service fraternity

CONWAY – Alexandria Nelson, a psychology from Manning, was inducted into Coastal Carolina University’s chapter of Phi Sigma Pi, a social service fraternity on campus.

This year’s ceremony inducted 48 new members who met the requirements to join.

Phi Sigma Pi is a gender-inclusive fraternity that focuses on scholarship, leadership and fellowship. The organization was founded in 1916 and has more than 125 chapters in the United States.