Manning native inducted into CCU social service fraternity
by Staff Reports | May 11, 2018 5:50 am
Last Updated: May 11, 2018 at 4:46 am
CONWAY – Alexandria Nelson, a psychology from Manning, was inducted into Coastal Carolina University’s chapter of Phi Sigma Pi, a social service fraternity on campus.
This year’s ceremony inducted 48 new members who met the requirements to join.
Phi Sigma Pi is a gender-inclusive fraternity that focuses on scholarship, leadership and fellowship. The organization was founded in 1916 and has more than 125 chapters in the United States.
